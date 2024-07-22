More than 170 contractual, outsourced staff at NTA; setting up of question papers not outsourced: MoS for Education Sukanta Majumdar

“More than 170 employees at the National Testing Agency (NTA) are either contractual or outsourced staff,” the Ministry of Education (MoE) informed the Parliament on July 22.

The Ministry, however, clarified that "all core activities involving setting up of question papers" for the examinations conducted by the agency are not outsourced.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar shared this information in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha asked by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Parliament 2024 Budget session LIVE updates: Deepender Hooda says players shouldn’t have to fight government as Lok Sabha discusses preparedness for Olympics

The DMK MP asked about number of permanent staff, employees on deputation and contractual employees working at the NTA.

"Director General (DG) of NTA is appointed by Central Government under the Central Staffing Scheme. In addition, the number of employees working on deputation in NTA are 22 at present. The number of contractual employees are 39 and outsourced staff or employees are 132. One employee is absorbed in NTA from his parent department," the Minister said.

Asked about details regarding the tasks that have been outsourced by the NTA to other entities, Mr. Majumdar said that considering the sensitivity involved in competitive examinations, various operational and security measures are undertaken for their smooth and fair conduct.

"Such measures involve engagement of specialised or experienced agencies for providing services such as capturing of biometric, frisking, CCTV surveillance, AI analytics with a view to identify any potential impersonation, exam delivery, etc.

"However, it is pertinent to mention that all core activities involving setting up of question papers are not outsourced," the Minister said.

The NTA is under scanner over alleged regularities in various competitive examinations including paper leaks.

The Centre had last month set up a high-member panel to review functioning of the NTA and suggest examination reforms.