More than 12 crore people due for second dose of vaccine: government

11 November 2021

Mandaviya urges States to rope in children for taking forward message of full vaccination

Presently, 79% of the adult population has got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 38% of the eligible population has received the second dose. And more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose, according to Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

He asserted that there was no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and called for collective efforts to ensure that no citizen is left without vaccine protection. “Lets us ensure collectively through collaborative and multi-stakeholder efforts that no eligible citizen is left without the ‘Suraksha Kawachh’ of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Let us reach each corner and household across the country and motivate people to take both the doses under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign”, he stated.

Dr. Mandaviya held a virtual meeting to discuss the strengthening of the campaign with State Health Ministers. He said children could be the best ambassadors of behaviour change. He urged the States to rope in children for taking forward the message of full vaccination. “Let the children motivate their parents and other family members to take both the vaccine doses”, he observed.

Vaccination centres could be set up at bus stations, railway stations etc., especially in large metros, as these were the primary points for entry of a large number of people. “While vaccination is our ‘Suraksha Kawachh’, we must not forget COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” he noted.

‘Vaccination Toli’

Reiterating the Prime Minister’s strategies for strengthening the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, including the deployment of ‘Prachar Toli’ in advance to villages that would ensure mobilisation and counselling of the eligible population along with awareness campaigns, Dr. Mandaviya stressed on ‘Vaccination Toli’, which would ensure that all eligible citizens were vaccinated with the first and second doses.

A strategy of multiple vaccination teams (50-100) to ensure 100% coverage in the targeted area in a time-bound manner included the development of a ranking mechanism for identifying and felicitating the vaccination teams (district and block) that administer the maximum number of doses every 24 hours for motivated progress of vaccination, utilisation of local weekly bazaars and ‘haats’ for creating awareness and providing vaccination services, and collaboration with local religious and community leaders.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that some States have started a ‘roko and toko’ campaign, where passengers alighting from buses, trains, rickshaws etc., are motivated to take the vaccine doses”.

The Minister suggested that each day of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign could be dedicated to mobilisation and vaccination of different groups of beneficiaries. “One day can be dedicated for traders, hawkers, vendors, shopkeepers etc. and in other days, we can mobilise rickshaw-pullers and auto-drivers. One day can be dedicated to labourers and farmers.”

Rise in cases

The Minister cautioned that COVID-19 cases were rising globally. “In Singapore, Britain, Russia and China, cases are rising again despite more than 80 per cent vaccination. Vaccination and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) should go hand in hand”, he emphasised. While vaccination reduced the severity of the disease, adherence to CAB was of utmost importance to ensure that the gains made collectively by the country so far were not frittered away and that there was no further surge of cases.

The the fight against COVID-19 was at the final stage. “The two weapons of vaccination and CAB will be our greatest defence against it and we should not let our guard down before it is completely over,” he added.