National

More special trains being planned: Rail Ministry

To ease passenger movement in high-demand areas, the Railways will run more special trains apart from the 230 plying currently, for which consent has been sought from state governments, an official said.

The Railway ministry spokesperson, however, did not say how many trains will be added to the network.

Currently, all regular passenger services are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Sources said the announcement for the new trains will be made in a couple of days.

“More special trains are being planned. State governments are being consulted,” the railway spokesperson said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 3:45:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/more-special-trains-being-planned-rail-ministry/article32495236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story