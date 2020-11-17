More options to file EPF life certificates

NEW DELHI

17 November 2020 05:59 IST

They can submit it at any time of the year, it says

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday said pensioners of the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 could submit their life certificates to continue drawing pension through the Umang app, the EPFO’s regional and district offices, pension disbursing banks and post offices.

Earlier, the pensioners would have to submit certificates in November but now they can submit it any time of the year, the EPFO said. “In the current scenario of COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO has facilitated multiple options for EPS pensioners to submit their digital life certificate.”

The EPFO said the India Post Payments Bank had recently launched the service of doorstep DLC for pensioners.

“The pensioners can now submit online request for availing doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee. A postman from the nearest post office will visit a pensioner and complete the process of generating the DLC at the home of the pensioner only,” it said.

About 67 lakh EPS pensioners would benefit from these initiatives, it said.