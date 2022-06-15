More landslides reported in Assam with heavy waterlogging in parts of Guwahati

The RMC has issued 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya after heavy rain flooded roads in several parts of Guwahati

Students carry their luggage to safer places after their accommodations were flooded due to rains, in Guwahati on June 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fresh landslides were reported from various parts of Guwahati for the second consecutive day on June 15 amid incessant rainfall, which also led to heavy waterlogging in most parts of the city, officials said.

There was no report of any fresh casualty during the day.

The State has registered 42 deaths due to floods and landslides this year, including the four who were buried under a huge mass of earth in Boragaon area on June 14.

An official of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) told PTI that debris pileup caused by landslides have blocked thoroughfares in Geetanagar, Sonapur, Kalapahar and Nijarapar areas.

Heavy rain has also flooded roads in several parts of the city — the worst affected among these being Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh Link Road, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon and Krishna Nagar.

NDRF and SDRF personnel, deployed in these areas, are using boats to rescue people and offer relief materials to those still stuck in flooded homes, the official said.

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is working round the clock to restore power supply in the city, which is reeling under darkness since June 14, while drinking water tankers have been sent to the flood-hit areas.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has appealed to people to step out of their homes only if they have urgent or essential work.

Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, Pallav Gopal Jha, has issued an order directing all schools, colleges and educational institutions to suspend classes in the wake of a rainfall alert issued by Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The RMC has issued 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted isolated and scattered "extremely heavy rainfall" from June 14 to June 16, and 'orange alert' for June 17 and June 18.

A bulletin issued by the ASDMA said that flood situation is grim in several parts of the state, with eight districts inundated by the rising water in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Nazreen Ahmed has issued an advisory, asking people to restrict movements in public places.

The advisory has urged people in vulnerable locations to shift to the nearest notified relief camps.

Ms. Nazreen has issued another order directing all educational institutions to remain closed till June 17, an official release said.

The mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat district.

According to officials, embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara among other areas.

Meanwhile, State Congress president Bhupen Boarh led a rally of party members here to protest against the State Government's alleged apathy to the situation arising out of flash floods in the 'smart city'.

The protesters, who were wading through knee-deep water, were stopped by the police from proceeding further at a distance from the state party headquarters.