More Indians have access to drinking water, basic sanitation

Between 2000 and 2017, India, like many other nations, has been able to provide access to drinking water and better sanitation facitilites to a larger percentage of the population. With a push from Swachh Bharat, open defecation has dropped drastically. However, demographic inequalities persist.

Better over time

About 60% of India's population had access to basic sanitation facilities in 2017 compared to just 16% in 2000. However, the number was lower compared to the overall global percentage.

Demographic divide

India's rural-urban disparity is less compared to the global average; but in India's case, percentage differences translate to a higher absolute number of people due to the large population.

Poorer people are worse off

Gaps between the rich and poor are stark in India, with 82% of the poorest quintile still defecating in the open. The gap was narrowest in access to drinking water.

Regional differences

A much smaller percentage of people in Sub-Saharan Africa have access to basic drinking water and basic sanitation facilities. India is part of Central and Southern Asia.