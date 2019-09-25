More habeas corpus cases in J&K High Court

The J&K High Court is witnessing a growing number habeas corpus cases in the wake of the crackdown that began on August 5 in Kashmir valley. However, the “unprecedented situation” in the valley is holding back the Court from issuing any orders for relief in cases of detentions.

The HC data, accessed by The Hindu, showed that only 15 and 26 habeas corpus cases were filed before the court in June and July, respectively. The number shot up to 120 in August and about 115 in the first three weeks of September. Interestingly, no Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the past two months.

The case histories showed that none of the detainees were produced before the court nor any relief offered, except in the writ petitions filed by lawyer Shabnum Lone, sister of incarcerated Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone, and National Conference MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone. The court granted permission to meeting with the detained leadership in these two cases.