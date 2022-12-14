More girls than boys adopted in last three years: Govt. in Parliament

December 14, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

More girl children had been adopted than boys in the last three years, and there was no waiting period for those wishing to adopt a child with special needs, the government said in Parliament, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a reply during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said after the new adoption regulations were brought in on September 23 this year, over 580 children were already adopted.

“On September 23 this year, we notified the new regulation as there were close to 900 cases pending in States in our high courts. After the States acted on the new resolution, over 580 children have already been adopted, including children who are in the ‘hard to place’ category in older age groups who have never been adopted before,” she said.

Ms. Irani said that there were some older children, made available to non-resident Indians and Overseas Citizen Of India card-holders. Just in a period of seven days, 42 such children found placement with the Indian diaspora and resident Indians, she said.

Explained | The process and eligibility for adopting a child in India

“A child now does not have to wait, the adoptive parent may... I am happy to report that children will not have to wait if there are more parents who are ready to adopt. That is a healthy sign for society which is compassionate. Parents may have to wait but children will not have to,” she added.

While there was a long queue to adopt a normal child up to six years of age, there was no waiting period for prospective adoptive parents who desired to adopt a child having special needs, and one from immediate placement category who were mostly older children.

As per the Ministry data, 2,991 children including 1,698 girls, were adopted in 2021-22. As many as 3,142 children including 1,856 girls, were adopted in-country in 2020-21 and 3,351 children including 1,938 children, were adopted in 2019-20.