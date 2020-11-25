National

More farmer leaders detained: Yogendra Yadav

Tight security arrangements on Singhu-Narela border ahead of the scheduled farmers’ protest march to Delhi against the Centre’s new farm laws, in New Delhi on November 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Arrests of farmer leaders continued in Haryana’s Rewari district this morning, according to Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav. These arrests come on the eve of a mass farmers’ protest march to Delhi.

Samay Singh and Ashok of the Bharatiya Kisan Union were arrested this morning, while the police were sitting at the house of Jai Kisan Andolan leader Rajbala Yadav, Mr. Yadav said.

“The Haryana government’s cycle of suppression against the farmer movement is continuing,” he tweeted.

About two dozen farmer leaders have been taken into preventive custody by the Haryana police early on Tuesday morning, in raids across the State, ahead of the “Delhi Chalo” agitation against the three new farm reform laws. The arrests had sparked protests in many parts of the State, with unions and Opposition political parties condemning the action as “undemocratic”.

