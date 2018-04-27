More deserving and suitable: Collegium

The Supreme Court Collegium describes Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Kuttiyil Mathew Joseph as “more deserving and suitable in all respects” than other Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of High Courts for being appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court. The unanimous resolution of the Chief Justice Dipak Misra-led Collegium, in its January 10 resolution, said Justice Joseph was “eminently suitable”.

Yet, the government has written back to the Collegium on Thursday, saying Justice Joseph was too junior to be elevated to the Supreme Court. Another reason given is that there are already too many judges from Justice Joseph’s home State of Kerala.

The Collegium will convene soon and most likely reiterate its recommendation to the government to appoint Justice Joseph to the Supreme Court. Once the Collegium reiterates, the decision would be binding on the government.

If appointed, the 60-year-old Justice Joseph would have a five-year tenure in the Supreme Court. Justice Joseph is the son of Justice K.K. Mathew, a former judge of the Supreme Court who is known for his judgments, including in the celebrated Kesavananda Bharati, Indira Gandhi and Bennett Coleman cases. Justice Mathew was also the Chairperson of the Tenth Law Commission.

Justice Joseph had quashed the imposition of March 27 proclamation of President’s rule in Uttarakhand and revived the Congress government.