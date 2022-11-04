More arms found, blood trail observed near LoC a day after gunfight: Army

An infiltrator was killed in the firefight that broke at the LoC in Poonch sector on Thursday

The Army recovered more arms and ammunition from the Poonch sector on Friday, a day after an infiltrator was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) and two others were injured.

According to a Jammu-based Army spokesman, three Pathan suit-wearing terrorists were injured in an intense firefight that broke when they were trying to sneak across the LoC in Nakarkot area of Poonch sector on Thursday.

“Once the firing ceased, the search was a daunting task as the area is thickly mined, has dense undergrowth, boulders and undulating surface. One body of a dead terrorist with weapon was recovered. As the operation progressed, another weapon with a bullet mark and numerous other war-like stores were recovered. A blood trail was also observed leading towards the LoC,” the Army said.

“Two AK-74 rifles along with four magazines and 43 rounds, one Chinese pistol with seven rounds, one magazine, one Claymore mine along with cable and battery, one SMG magazine, one bag, one pouch, one cigarette packet of Gold Cup Brand made in Pakistan along with a lighter and one small packet of contraband material, likely for self-consumption, were recovered during the searches,” the Army statement added.

The Army said the foiling of the major infiltration bid has thwarted the nefarious designs of the western adversary to vitiate the peace in Poonch and Rajouri sectors, and added, “The security forces continue to remain alert on the LoC to counter any attempt by inimical forces to disturb the peace and harmony in this region.”

Kin of slain local gets job

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday provided a job to the wife of a Kashmir Pandit killed by militants in Choudhary Gund village of Shopian district on October 15 this year.

“Met the family members of martyr Shri Puran Krishan Bhat Ji at their residence in Jammu and offered my condolences. The administration will provide a permanent government job to his wife and every possible help to the family,” the L-G said in a tweet.