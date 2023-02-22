ADVERTISEMENT

More airports, better connectivity bringing people closer, boosting national progress: PM Modi

February 22, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Prime Minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22 said the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress with more airports and better connectivity.

The Prime Minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19. "More airports and better connectivity...the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

Prior to COVID-19, the average daily domestic air passenger number was 3,98,579. In a tweet on February 20, Mr. Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scales a new high post-COVID. As many as 4,44,845 passengers were flown by domestic airlines on Sunday. "Yet another milestone! Indian civil continues to soar!," Mr. Scindia had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Currently, there are 147 operational airports in the country. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed airport at Shivamogga in Karnataka on February 27. The country's aviation sector is on the recovery path after it was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US