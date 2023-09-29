HamberMenu
Moosewala murder case | Gangster Sachin Bishnoi remanded to police custody till October 6

Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan last month

September 29, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan. File

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was remanded to Punjab Police custody till October 6 by a court in Mansa on Friday.

Bishnoi was extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan, last month.

A senior police official said that he was brought to Mansa from Delhi by the Punjab Police on a production warrant.

“A court in Mansa remanded Bishnoi to police custody till October 6 and he will be questioned in connection with the case,” he said.

The gangster was allegedly involved in the conspiracy leading to the death of the singer. He was abroad at the time of the killing but tried to mislead investigators by claiming that he had shot Moosewala.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that Bishnoi fled from India on a fake passport and reached Azerbaijan, from where he conspired with his other accomplices to carry out the activities of his organised crime group spread across Delhi and the adjoining States.

A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and later a team of the Delhi Police brought him back from Azerbaijan. He is also named in a few cases being probed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

