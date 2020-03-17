Monuments, National Museum closed till March 31

The Union Ministry of Culture announced on Monday that all ticketed monuments and museums maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India across the country and the National Museum at New Delhi would be closed to the public from Tuesday till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said in a tweet all the ASI monuments and museums that require a ticket to enter would be closed.

Among the 143 such monuments are some of the biggest tourist draws including the Taj Mahal. The ASI would also be closing its 30 standalone museums and the museums within the several of the ticketed sites, an official said.

In another statement, the Culture Ministry said the National Museum would also be closed from Tuesday onwards till March 31 or until further notice in public interest on the advice of the Health Ministry.