Monument Mitra scheme to be revamped

January 26, 2023 03:12 am | Updated January 25, 2023 09:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Monument Mitra scheme, which entails adopting a heritage site and maintaining it, will soon be revamped to enable private firms, to partner for the upkeep of 1,000 ASI monuments.

The scheme was launched a few years ago under the Ministry of Tourism and recently transferred to the Ministry of Culture, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said.

“Our target is to have MoUs signed with partners for 500 sites under the revamped Monument Mitra scheme by August 15 when the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav ends,” he said.

Mr. Mohan added that the revamped scheme would be based on the Corporate Social Responsibilty model and a new website having the names of all the heritage sites, would also be launched.

“We will seek partnership with the private industry to take up upkeep of 1,000 monuments, do light and sound shows, and run interpretation centres, among others. One partner can take up an entire set of activities or a segment of it,” he said.

“Cultural superpower”

The top official said that the Culture Ministry would be projecting India as a “cultural superpower” during the year-long presidency of the G20.

The first meeting under the culture track would be held at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh in February. The other two meets will take place in Bhubaneswar and Hampi, while discussion was underway to decide the location for the fourth meeting, he added.

“At these four locations, a thematic exhibition will be held. We have planned a G20 digital museum, a G20 book of poems, and we are planning to put together a G20 orchestra too,” he said.

