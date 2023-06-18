Months after President Biden, PM Modi calls for G-20 membership for African Union

June 18, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G-20 nations proposing that the African Union be given full membership of the grouping at its upcoming summit in India, official sources said on June 17.

The Prime Minister has taken a “bold step” to enhance Africa’s voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of “our shared world”, they said.

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of 55 member states.

India is hosting the G-20 summit in Delhi in September in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping. ”He (PM Modi) has written to G-20 counterparts to propose that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G-20, as requested by them,” said a source.

“The Prime Minister has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports,” sources said.

This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, the sources said.

As part of India’s G-20 presidency, Mr. Modi has been particularly focusing on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G2-0 agenda.

In January, India hosted the Voice of the Global South Summit with an aim to highlight the problems and challenges facing developing countries.

The G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the U.K., the U.S. and the European Union (EU).

The African Union is considered the top-most grouping representing the voice of Africa. It has been working towards ensuring the progress and economic growth of the African nations. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity.

