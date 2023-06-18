HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Months after President Biden, PM Modi calls for G-20 membership for African Union

The Prime Minister has taken a ‘bold step’ to enhance Africa’s voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of ‘our shared world’, official sources said on June 17

June 18, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during virtual address of G-20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting, on June 16, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during virtual address of G-20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting, on June 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G-20 nations proposing that the African Union be given full membership of the grouping at its upcoming summit in India, official sources said on June 17.

The Prime Minister has taken a “bold step” to enhance Africa’s voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of “our shared world”, they said.

ALSO READ
Focus on Africa, the heart of the Global South

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of 55 member states.

India is hosting the G-20 summit in Delhi in September in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping. ”He (PM Modi) has written to G-20 counterparts to propose that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G-20, as requested by them,” said a source.

“The Prime Minister has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports,” sources said.

This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, the sources said.

ALSO READ
The world has welcomed India’s G20 agenda because it signals inclusivity, says UNDP’s Noda

As part of India’s G-20 presidency, Mr. Modi has been particularly focusing on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G2-0 agenda.

In January, India hosted the Voice of the Global South Summit with an aim to highlight the problems and challenges facing developing countries.

The G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the U.K., the U.S. and the European Union (EU).

The African Union is considered the top-most grouping representing the voice of Africa. It has been working towards ensuring the progress and economic growth of the African nations. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.