Normal monsoon rainfall likely this year, says IMD

New Delhi

16 April 2021 13:03 IST

Except for parts of east and northeastern India, many parts of the country are expected to get even ‘above normal’ rainfall.

India is likely to receive ‘normal’ monsoon rainfall this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said as part of its official April forecast. Except for parts of east and northeastern India, many parts of the country are expected to get even ‘above normal’ rainfall, their models show.

‘Normal’ rainfall refers to a range: 96-104% of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 88 cm. Earlier this week, private weather forecasting company, Skymet Weather, too said it expected India to get ‘normal’ rainfall but said this was likely to be 103% of the LPA, whereas the IMD, on Friday, has estimated it to be 98% of the LPA.

The April forecast, which is based on an analysis of select meteorological factors in March, is updated in May along with estimates of how the monsoon will perform in different geographical regions. In 2019, the IMD forecast 96% LPA in April but India ended up with record excessive rainfall of 110%. In 2020, it said 100% LPA but India wound up with 109%. IMD officials, however, said that it was unlikely there would be such excessive rain this year.

In 2019, the Indian Ocean Dipole (or an IOD, defined as a swing in temperatures in the Western and Eastern sections of the Indian Ocean, where a positive phase usually corresponds to good rains over India) contributed to the excess rains. Last year it was La Nina (the converse of an El Nino and associated with a cooling of the equatorial Central Pacific), again a feature correlated with heavy India rains. “This year, the models show a weak IOD and neutral conditions in the Central Pacific. It's unlikely there will be over 105% LPA this year,” D.S. Pai, a meteorologist with the IMD's National Climate Centre, Pune, told The Hindu.

Though the IMD now issues short term and extended range forecasts---that is an estimate of rainfall in time frames of 3 days to 15 days—for the first time this year, it will begin giving monthly forecasts. It has so far refrained from giving a forecast for June and September, months that are known to be erratic as those are the months when the monsoon enters and exits the country respectively posing a challenge to meteorologists. Pai however said that IMD's work for several years in honing the skills of class of models, called dynamical models, has improved their forecasting abilities over three weeks. “So we can now extend it to monthly forecasts. The overall aim of these models is to be able to accommodate changes in the global weather that will influence the monsoon. This is more useful for planning.”