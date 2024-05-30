The Southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday, a day ahead of its forecast onset. The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that the monsoon would set in by May 31.

Monsoon in Kerala usually sets in around 1st June, progressing northwards in surges, and covers the entire country around 15th July. All the criteria required for the declaration of the monsoon were met in the morning.

The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala and advanced to most parts of northeast India on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted in ‘X’ in the morning.

Rainfall over 2.5 mm was recorded over 14 stations in Kerala and neighbouring areas for two consecutive days, and the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) has been below 200 wm-2, a measurement that represents the amount of energy emitted by the earth’s surface and atmosphere into space.

Also, the depth of the westerly winds, which should be up to 600 hPa, indicating the strength of the monsoon winds, has also been satisfied.

The average rainfall Kerala receives during the four-month southwest monsoon season is 2018.7 mm, while the opening month of June used to net around 648.3 mm of rainfall, the second largest monthly rainfall in the four-month season.

July has been the wettest month considering the 123-year monsoon data for Kerala, with an average rainfall of 653.4 mm.

This year, the IMD forecasted an above normal rainfall for Kerala and the country as a whole. The likely development of La Nina during the first half of the monsoon season is expected to be beneficial for the Indian monsoon.

Cyclone Remal effect

The IMD said that monsoon had also set in over the northeast, spurred by cyclone Remal. Weather scientists said the cyclone, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, had pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one of the reasons for early onset over the northeast.

The normal monsoon onset date for Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Assam is June 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

