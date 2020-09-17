Monsoon session to go on as scheduled

NEW DELHI:

Despite Ministers Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for COVID-19 after 2-3 days of attending Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament will go on as scheduled despite Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after 2-3 days of attending the House.

Mr. Gadkari announced his positive status on Wednesday evening, while Mr. Patel announced it on Thursday morning. Both did so after first testing negative ahead of the session, but a later test after symptoms appeared turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

Sources in the Lok Sabha told The Hindu that the monsoon session would continue on schedule. “The session will run and a 24-hour welfare office is set up to take care of Members of Parliament who feel they need to be tested again or require medical help,” the sources said.

Media persons covering the Parliament proceedings as well as staffers could undertake the Rapid Antigen Test on a daily basis if need be at the reception of the Parliament House, the sources said. The facility would be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At least 30 MPs had tested positive before the session commenced. MPs Vasanthakumar and Balli Durga Prasad Rao died this month of COVID-19.