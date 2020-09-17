National

Monsoon session to go on as scheduled

A view of the Parliament house, in New Delhi. File

A view of the Parliament house, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The monsoon session of Parliament will go on as scheduled despite Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after 2-3 days of attending the House.

Mr. Gadkari announced his positive status on Wednesday evening, while Mr. Patel announced it on Thursday morning. Both did so after first testing negative ahead of the session, but a later test after symptoms appeared turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

Sources in the Lok Sabha told The Hindu that the monsoon session would continue on schedule. “The session will run and a 24-hour welfare office is set up to take care of Members of Parliament who feel they need to be tested again or require medical help,” the sources said.

Media persons covering the Parliament proceedings as well as staffers could undertake the Rapid Antigen Test on a daily basis if need be at the reception of the Parliament House, the sources said. The facility would be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At least 30 MPs had tested positive before the session commenced. MPs Vasanthakumar and Balli Durga Prasad Rao died this month of COVID-19.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 8:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/monsoon-session-to-go-on-as-scheduled/article32632265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story