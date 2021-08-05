Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Chaos continues: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI -

05 August 2021 10:39 IST

While the opposition parties are continuing with their protests seeking a debate on Pegasus snooping row, the government is pushing certain key bills in din. Other regular proceedings like Question Hour and Zero Hour have taken a hit due to the impasse.

Will a discussion on COVID-19 break the ice between government and the opposition?

Here are today’s updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Lok Sabha | 11.30 am

Speaker admonishes the behaviour of opposition members. People ask me why the parliament is not functioning properly. This amounts to loss of public money. Please allow the House to function, he says.

House adjourned till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha | 11.25 am

B V Satyawati (YSRCP) asks whether Sagarmala project affected by COVID19 and whether any plans of lighthouse development are included in the scheme.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says construction work has been affected by COVID19 but we are proceeding where the situation has improved. 65 projects on lighthouses have been taken up.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

Mekedatu

Prajwal Revanna (JD-S) asks about Mekedatu dam construction. "Why should we get permission from Tamil Nadu," he asks.

Mr. Shekawat responds. "When Karnataka submitted plans the permission granted was conditional as it was built on inter state river basin and lower riparian states was required."

While Mr. Prajwal says proposals had been sent but Karnataka hasn’t heard back, Mr. Shekhawat says he didn't receive any proposal.

Rajya Sabha | 11.20 am

Yesterday's suspension echoes today

Deputy Chairman Harivansh informs the house about Wednesday afternoon incident where in a scuffle with suspended TMC MPs a Parliamentary security personnel got injured.

This is highly deplorable conduct by a member of Rajya Sabha, says the Chair.

Harivansh said that the lady officer has lodged a complaint and it is under consideration of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Sukhendu Shekar Roy intervenes on behalf of his colleague. He says the member wanted to take her bag but the security people didn't allow and in the commotion, she got hurt. He claims it was only an accident and she wasn't hit by the member.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal says as per the convention a suspended member cannot return to the House. The chamber or Rajya Sabha was shut down for sanitizing. It is is wrong to say that the TMC members were stopped by security personnel, he adds.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge says there was nothing undemocratic in their act. "Even Jaitleyji has supported this," he says.

House is adjourned till 11.30 am

Lok Sabha | 11.10 am

Opposition MPs protest even as Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat answers a question pertaining to his ministry with regard to drought and Bundelkhand.

Ratanlal Katariya (BJP) asks about electricity to poor households under Saubhagya Yojana especially in rural areas. R.K. Singh minister for power replies that state governments have been asked for details and no household will remain unconnected.

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

In Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister (MoS) V. Muraleedharan tables papers pertaining to his cabinet colleagues. Mr. Chidambaram objects to it. "Why can't the ministers themselves present these papers,"he asks.

The Chair says due to COVID situation this has been allowed by the Chairperson.

TMC member Shanta Chettri finds difficulty in presenting her papers. Members sitting next to her help her.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

In Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Delhi. Speaker doesn’t allow him to speak and moves to Question Hour.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekawat is answering questions pertaining to his department.

11.00 am

House lauds Olympic medallists

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairmain Harivansh laud the men's hockey team and Lovlina Borgohain for winning bronze in Olympics.

Mr. Harivansh also lauds Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for sponsoring the hockey teams.

Both Houses acknowledge the feat by thumping their desks.

And with this the unity ends in the Houses. Sloganeering starts.

Parliament Schedule

Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021.

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021.

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021.

In about one hour, Rajya Sabha passes 3 Bills

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed three Bills in about one hour, while the Opposition continued its protest against the government on the Pegasus spyware issue and demanded the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Bills were introduced, discussed and passed amid din. The House was also adjourned for 15 minutes in that time. Asked to speak on the Bills, many of the Opposition MPs chose to raise the issues they have been protesting over, leading to the chair cutting them short.

Government establishing a new normal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

As the Lok Sabha on August 4 once again passed two Bills without a debate and amid Opposition sloganeering over the Pegasus spyware snooping scandal and the farm laws, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the government of establishing a “new normal” with regard to passage of Bills.

When Mr. Chowdhury objected to the passing of Bills in the din and called it a “new normal”, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal hit back and accused the Opposition of stalling Parliament. Mr. Meghwal said the government was ready to debate important issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Opposition was obstructing it.

Suspended Trinamool MPs try to enter Rajya Sabha

A Parliamentary security officer suffered minor injuries on August 4 in a scuffle with suspended Trinamool Congress members who tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned at 3:15 p.m.

The six MPs, who were suspended on Wednesday, continued to raise anti-government slogans standing right outside the Rajya Sabha chamber surrounded by the security personnel who were preventing them from entering the House.