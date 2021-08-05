Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha to discuss COVID-19 crisis

While the opposition parties are continuing with their protests seeking a debate on Pegasus snooping row, the government is pushing certain key bills in din. Other regular proceedings like Question Hour and Zero Hour have taken a hit due to the impasse.

Will a discussion on COVID-19 break the ice between government and the opposition?

Here are today’s updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

In Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister (MoS) V. Muraleedharan tables papers pertaining to his cabinet colleagues. Mr. Chidambaram objects to it. "Why can't the ministers themselves present these papers,"he asks.

The Chair says due to COVID situation this has been allowed by the Chairperson.

TMC member Shanta Chettri finds difficulty in presenting her papers. Members sitting next to her help her.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

In Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Delhi. Speaker doesn’t allow him to speak and moves to Question Hour.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekawat is answering questions pertaining to his department.

11.00 am

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairmain Harivansh laud the men's hockey team and Lovlina Borgohain for winning bronze in Olympics.

Mr. Harivansh also lauds Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for sponsoring the hockey teams.

Both Houses acknowledge the feat by thumping their desks.

And with this the unity ends in the Houses. Sloganeering starts.

Parliament Schedule

Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021.

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021.

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021.

The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021.

In about one hour, Rajya Sabha passes 3 Bills

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed three Bills in about one hour, while the Opposition continued its protest against the government on the Pegasus spyware issue and demanded the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Bills were introduced, discussed and passed amid din. The House was also adjourned for 15 minutes in that time. Asked to speak on the Bills, many of the Opposition MPs chose to raise the issues they have been protesting over, leading to the chair cutting them short.

Government establishing a new normal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

As the Lok Sabha on August 4 once again passed two Bills without a debate and amid Opposition sloganeering over the Pegasus spyware snooping scandal and the farm laws, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the government of establishing a “new normal” with regard to passage of Bills.

When Mr. Chowdhury objected to the passing of Bills in the din and called it a “new normal”, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal hit back and accused the Opposition of stalling Parliament. Mr. Meghwal said the government was ready to debate important issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Opposition was obstructing it.

Suspended Trinamool MPs try to enter Rajya Sabha

A Parliamentary security officer suffered minor injuries on August 4 in a scuffle with suspended Trinamool Congress members who tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber after the House was adjourned at 3:15 p.m.

The six MPs, who were suspended on Wednesday, continued to raise anti-government slogans standing right outside the Rajya Sabha chamber surrounded by the security personnel who were preventing them from entering the House.