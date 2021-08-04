Parliament proceedings live | Jawahar Sircar takes oath as MP

The stalemate between the government and the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row has failed to end for the past two weeks now. While the government has managed to get some of the key Bills cleared, both Houses are yet to see a proper discussion this monsoon session. Will Wednesday be any different?

Silence ends in Lok Sabha after obituary reference. Sloganeering begins. The Speaker proceeds with Question Hour. Dharambir Singh (BJP) poses a question on stalled railway projects in Haryana.

Lok Sabha assembles. Speaker reads obituary reference. The House pays silent tribute to the departed former members.

In Rajya Sabha, Jawahar Sircar takes oath as a Member of Parliament. He recently got elected unopposed from West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress member.

MOS Parliamentary Affairs MinistersV Muraleedharan lays government papers on behalf of his colleagues. Congress MP Anand Sharma has raised a point of order, saying that while the members are present in the house, they can not have the luxury to have some one else do the job for them. At this Mr Naidu says, that the protocol has been amended because of the COVID pandemic.

Bills for consideration and passing

Lok Sabha

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021

The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Rajya Sabha

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

Govt, opposition parties agree to take up statutory resolution, seven bills in Rajya Sabha

With a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus spyware issue continuing for the 11th day, the government and various opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to take up a statutory resolution and seven bills in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said at a meeting to chalk out the work to be taken up in the Upper House of Parliament, it was decided to allot 17 hours to a discussion on these bills.

The meeting was chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who again appealed to all sides to enable the House to function normally. - PTI

Opposition cries foul as 12 Bills were passed in 10 days

In the first 10 days of the monsoon session, 12 Bills were passed spending seven minutes on an average on each bill.

All the Bills were passed amid din, with neither the comments from the Minister or clarifications sought by members audible to others. All the Bills were passed by voice vote. The Opposition has said division asked by them on important bills have been ignored by the chair in both Houses of Parliament.