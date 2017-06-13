National

Monsoon session of Parliament likely to begin on July 12

The month-long Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 12.

As per one of the proposals before the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), the session will begin from July 12 and conclude on August 11, according to government sources.

The final call on the dates will be taken by the committee, headed by Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, after June 20, the sources said.

