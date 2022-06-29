Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 18

June 29, 2022 22:53 IST

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) is yet to announce the dates

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence on July 18 coinciding with the Presidential election, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The official stated that the session was likely to conclude by August 12. “The CCPA will meet soon and announce the dates, the notification will be issued later,” the official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated former Jharkhand Governor and two-term legislator from Odisha, Droupadi Murmu, as its Presidential candidate. Ms. Murmu will be facing Yashwant Sinha, former Finance Minister in the Vajpayee government, in the election to be held on July 18.