Monsoon Session of Parliament: Government lists six new Bills; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constitutes BAC

Six new Bills, including the one to amend the Disaster Management Law, will be presented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week.

Besides the Finance Bill, the government has also listed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934 to provide enabling provisions for ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector.

The list of Bills was published in the Parliament bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday evening (July 18). The Monsoon Session begins on July 22 and will continue till August 12.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on July 23. Other Bills listed for introduction and passage during the Session are The Boilers Bill to replace the pre-independence era law, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which decides the Parliamentary agenda.

The Committee chaired by the Speaker has Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress), P. P. Chaudhary (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Telugu Desam Party), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP), Dileshwar Kamait (JD-U), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress), Anurag Thakur (BJP) and Lalji Verma (SP) as members.

