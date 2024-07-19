GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Government lists six new Bills; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constitutes BAC

The list of Bills was published in the Parliament bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on July 18.

Updated - July 19, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on July 22 and will continue till August 12.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on July 22 and will continue till August 12. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Six new Bills, including the one to amend the Disaster Management Law, will be presented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week.

Besides the Finance Bill, the government has also listed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934 to provide enabling provisions for ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector.

Also read: Monsoon Session of Parliament: Government lists six new Bills; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constitutes BAC

The list of Bills was published in the Parliament bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday evening (July 18). The Monsoon Session begins on July 22 and will continue till August 12.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on July 23. Other Bills listed for introduction and passage during the Session are The Boilers Bill to replace the pre-independence era law, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

Government convenes all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session; TMC to skip

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which decides the Parliamentary agenda.

The Committee chaired by the Speaker has Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress), P. P. Chaudhary (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Telugu Desam Party), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP), Dileshwar Kamait (JD-U), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress), Anurag Thakur (BJP) and Lalji Verma (SP) as members.

Related Topics

India / India / politics / politics (general) / laws / Parliament proceedings / parliament / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.