Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 18

June 30, 2022 21:27 IST

The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence on July 18 coinciding with the Presidential elections, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) is yet to announce the dates. The official stated that the session was likely to conclude by August 12. “The CCPA will meet soon and announce the dates, the notification will be issued later,” the official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has nominated former Jharkhand Governor and two-term legislator from Odisha, Droupadi Murmu, as its presidential candidate. She will be facing Yashwant Sinha, former Finance Minister in the Vajpayee government, in the election slated to be held on July 18.