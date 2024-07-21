JD(U), YSRCP demand special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meet, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that the JD(U) and the YSRCP demanded special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively in the all-party meeting ahead of Parliament session, but the TDP kept quiet on the matter.

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh, who was present at the meeting, said, “In today’s all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status of Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter.” Mr. Ramesh’s post on social media came when the meeting was still underway.

The all-party meeting has been convened by the Government ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session and leaders from various political parties are attending it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda are present at the meeting. Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, Jairam Ramesh and K. Suresh, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, RJD’s Abhay Kushwaha, JD(U)‘s Sanjay Jha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav and NCP’s Praful Patel are also present at the customary meet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23 during this session, which begins on Monday. She will also table the Economic Survey in Parliament on July 22.

A united opposition is set to corner the NDA government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case and railway safety.

The session begins on Monday and will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get Parliament's nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.

JD(U), a key ally in the ruling NDA had recently passes a resolution demanding special category status or package for Bihar.

