Monsoon Session 2024: All-party meet convened by govt ahead of Parliament session gets underway

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23

Published - July 21, 2024 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attend the All Party Meeting ahead of the Budget session at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on July 21, 2024.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attend the All Party Meeting ahead of the Budget session at Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on July 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session began on July 21 with leaders from various political parties, including BJP president J.P. Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan attending it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who will put forth the government's view, were also present.

Besides, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and K. Suresh, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, RJD’s Abhay Kushwaha, JD(U)‘s Sanjay Jha, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav and NCP’s Praful Patel were present at the customary meet.

Budget in Focus: The Hindu’s series on pre-Budget expectations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23 during this session, which begins on Monday. She will also table the Economic Survey in Parliament on July 22.

A united opposition is set to corner the NDA government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case and railway safety.

The session begins on Monday and will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get Parliament's nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.

