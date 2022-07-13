India

Monsoon session | Government calls for all-party meeting on July 17; Birla, Naidu to meet floor leaders

File photo of the Parliament House in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
PTI NEW DELHI: July 13, 2022 18:06 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 18:06 IST

Seeking smooth functioning of Parliament's Monsoon session beginning on July 18, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on Saturday, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the customary meeting of all parties has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday morning to discuss the agenda and seek their support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the meeting as he has done so in the past.

They said that Mr. Birla has invited floor leaders of various parties for a meeting on Saturday evening at 4 pm. Mr. Naidu has convened the meeting on July 17 at 6 pm.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

This will also be the last session for Mr. Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.

The notification for holding the election to the vice president's post has been made and the last date for filing nominations is July 19.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition are yet to name their candidates.

