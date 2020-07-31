National

Monsoon likely to be normal in second half of rainfall season, says IMD

The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.

Monsoon is likely to be normal in the second half of the four-month rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97% of the Long Period Average.

“Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104% of LPA with a model error of plus/minus 8%,” the IMD said.

The Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres.

Monsoon in the range of 96-104% of the LPA is considered normal. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.

