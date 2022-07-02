Monsoon has covered entire country: IMD

PTI July 02, 2022 13:59 IST

PTI July 02, 2022 13:59 IST

The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Gurugram. | Photo Credit: PTI

The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country as it brought seasonal rains to Gujarat and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday, July 2, 2022. "Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Saturday, six days before the normal date of July 8," the weather office said. The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1. Watch | Why does Assam flood every year? However, the progress of southwest monsoon, crucial to the farm-based economy, has been sluggish with the country reporting rainfall deficit of eight per cent. Weather scientists expect the monsoon to pick up pace in the coming months and have predicted well distributed rainfall in July.



Our code of editorial values