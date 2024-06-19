GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Monsoon gathering pace, to strengthen in Maharashtra by June 21-22: IMD

Several parts of Mumbai received showers on June 19 morning, but it was insufficient to give respite from oppressive heat

Published - June 19, 2024 02:51 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Monsoon clouds gather over the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Monsoon clouds gather over the Gateway of India in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The south-west monsoon, which has slowed down after hitting Mumbai, is gathering pace and is expected to progress further by June 21-22, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 19.

The progress of the monsoon will provide a much-needed relief to north India, which is reeling under an intense heatwave.

IMD retains ‘above normal’ forecast for monsoon

"Monsoon activity was weak after it hit Mumbai, but it is slowly turning moderate. It will strengthen by June 21-22 and coastal Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall. Central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, will receive light to moderate rainfall during this time," Sunil Kamble, Head of the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, said.

Several parts of Mumbai received showers on June 19 morning, but it was insufficient to give respite from oppressive heat.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, two days ahead of its normal schedule. Since then it made little progress and it is yet to cover parts of northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

India has received 20% less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18.

Monsoon to become active over Kerala, yellow alert for six districts on Wednesday

On June 18, the IMD said that June will receive below-normal rainfall.

June and July are considered the most important monsoon months for agriculture because most of the sowing for the Kharif crop takes place during this period.

Related Topics

Monsoon / weather news / weather / rains / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.