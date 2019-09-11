Eight districts get more than 3,000 mm rainfall this monsoon

Many districts along the western coast, particularly in Maharashtra and Goa, have received large amounts of rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season.

Of the 15 districts that have received more than 3,000mm, eight are located in these two States. Twenty days are left in the season, but some districts have already exceeded the six-year high.

The graph plots the rainfall received till September 10 in the ongoing monsoon season against the % departure from the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall across 672 districts.

Yellow indicates districts in Maharashtra and Goa, while blue denotes the rest. As the graph shows, eight districts from these two States received more than 3,000mm of rainfall. Mumbai city district, which is affected by floods, received 2,343.8mm of rainfall.

This graph below shows the difference between this season’s rainfall and the highest cumulative monsoon rainfall in the previous five years in the districts of Goa and Maharashtra. For instance, Kolhapur received 2,778.8mm of rain till September 10, 2019. This is 1,047.6mm more than what it registered in 2018 (the highest in the previous five years).

Most other districts in the shaded part are also along the west coast — Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Uttar Kannada, Kozhikode & Kasaragode.

Fourteen of the 37 districts in these two States have already received the highest rainfall in the last six monsoons. With 20 more days to go for the season to end, more districts may get added to the list, making this a record season for the west coast.

Districts in the shaded region received more rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season than the previous five monsoons.