Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan

Shimla

24 June 2020 15:49 IST

Heavy rains drenched parts of the national capital as monsoon clouds reached Delhi

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the State, the meteorological department said.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Kangra and Mandi districts, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Palampur in Kangra district received the highest 110 mm rain in the last 24 hours, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Jogindernagar received 96 mm rain, followed by Baijnath 93 mm, Dharamshala 92 mm, Gaggal 87 mm, Saharan and Kumarsen 33 mm each, Nagrota Suriyan 31 mm, Kothi 28 mm, Dalhousie 25 mm, Saloni 21 mm, Bharari and Chhatrari 17 mm each, Mandi 16 mm and Baldwara 14 mm, Singh said.

Shimla received 13 mm rain, Nadaun 12 mm, Chamba and Dehra Gopipur 11 mm each, Kufri, Sangrah and Keylong 10 mm each, he added.

The MeT centre has predicted rains in the State till June 30.

Monsoon hits Rajasthan

The southwest monsoon entered Rajasthan on Wednesday and covered over 12 districts of the desert State, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

The monsoon entered from Jaisalmer in the west and advanced to the east, a MeT Department official said here.

“Conditions are favourable this time and therefore the monsoon has covered over 12 districts of Rajasthan on the first day of its arrival today. The monsoon is likely to be good this time,” he said.

The monsoon has covered Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Bhilwara and some parts of Ajmer.

These areas received rainfall on Wednesday.

The department has predicted light to heavy rains in Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions during the next 24 hours.

Monsoon clouds reach Delhi

Heavy rains drenched parts of the national capital on Wednesday as monsoon clouds reached the city.

The downpour led to waterlogging and disruption of traffic movement in many areas and key intersections in the city.

“Monsoon clouds are at the doorstep of Delhi. A few places witnessed rains. As predicted, the onset of the monsoon in the city will be declared on Thursday,” IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said monsoon clouds led to rains in parts of Delhi.