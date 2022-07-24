India

Monkeypox: Centre holds high-level meeting as India’s tally climbs

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspect Chennai International Airport for Monkeypox and COVID-19 testing. File. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.
PTI New Delhi: July 24, 2022 16:46 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 16:53 IST

The Centre on Sunday held a high-level review meeting after a 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for the monkeypox virus, making it the fourth case of the disease reported in India.

Sources said the meeting was chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and attended by officials from the Health Ministry, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and ICMR among others.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The new patient, who is presently recovering at a designated isolation centre at the Lok Nayak Hospital, had attended a party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh recently, official sources told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A resident of West Delhi, the patient was isolated at the Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of the disease.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, Union Health Ministry officials said.

“The close contacts of the case have been identified and are under quarantine as per the Ministry of Health’s guidelines,”  the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
viral diseases
public health/community medicine
health
vaccines
Read more...