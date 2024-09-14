Monitor rogue drones, online frauds, Shah tells police chiefs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (September 14, 2024) said it was incumbent upon the police and intelligence agencies to identify emerging national security challenges such as narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud, and tackle them before they became major problems.

Mr. Shah chaired the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference. He proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhance capacities to prevent terror financing. He emphasised the need for increased cooperation and coordination between National Investigation Agency and State Anti-Terrorist Squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture. Lauding the success achieved in anti-Maoist efforts, Mr. Shah cautioned the States and asked them to remain vigilant.

Mr. Shah appealed to State Directors General of Police (DGP) to work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by 2047. He underscored that substantial progress had been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns such as Jammu & Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism and the Northeast.

On the implementation of the three new Criminal Laws, the Home Minister urged DGPs to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims. He emphasised that the transformative impact of the new criminal laws could be achieved only through a change in mindset, adoption of technology and seamless coordination. He directed the DGPs to constitute teams of young police officers to ensure the implementation of the new criminal laws in letter and spirit.

The Home Minister asked young police officers to apply their mind for strategic solutions to combat the entire gamut of fraudulent financial transactions ranging from crypto to hawala. He called upon all police chiefs to strengthen the internal security architecture by embracing a multi-dimensional approach, data analytics and new techniques and ensure the utilisation of databases being maintained by central agencies.