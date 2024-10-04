ADVERTISEMENT

Money laundering probe: ED raids over 24 sites in Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai in chit fund case

Published - October 04, 2024 03:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The chit fund firm defaulted on repayment of maturity amount after getting the money from investors and diverted the collected fund for personal gain and various other beneficiaries.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (October 4, 2024) launched a series of raids across Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai in a chit fund case, sources said. As per the sources privy to the move, the agency is targeting over two dozen locations in Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi, and Mumbai.

This extensive operation is part of an ongoing investigation into a notorious chit-fund case linked to money laundering activities.

The raids, which started early on Friday (October 4, 2024), are still underway at the premises of suspects involved in the chit-fund case, which was registered earlier by the ED against chit-fund companies connected to Punjab and West Bengal.

It is learnt that the chit fund firm defaulted on repayment of maturity amount after getting the money from investors and diverted the collected fund for personal gain and to various other beneficiaries.

