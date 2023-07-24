HamberMenu
Money laundering case | Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain's bail by five weeks

July 24, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of former Delhi Minister  Satyender Kumar Jain.

A file photo of former Delhi Minister  Satyender Kumar Jain. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court on Monday, June 24, 2023 extended by five weeks the interim bail of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needed time to recover.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said he was not opposing extension of interim bail.

He said the probe agency wanted its application seeking independent evaluation of Mr. Jain by All India Institute of Medical Sciences or any other hospital to be heard on the next date.

The Bench posted the matter for hearing after five weeks.

On July 10, the top court had extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to Mr. Jain on medical grounds.

The Supreme Court on May 26 granted interim bail to the former Minister for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen had a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The ED arrested Mr. Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested him in the aftermath of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) First Information Report registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

