GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Money laundering case: Supreme Court notice to ED on bail plea of MLA Abbas Ansari

The high court on May 9, 2024, had dismissed Mr. Ansari’s bail plea, noting the money trail put forward by the ED in the case against him

Updated - August 14, 2024 02:10 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 01:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The high court had also mentioned in its order that the money trail links Mr. Ansari with the movement of funds to and from two firms. File

The high court had also mentioned in its order that the money trail links Mr. Ansari with the movement of funds to and from two firms. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea filed by jailed MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with a money laundering case.

Abbas Ansari is the son of gangster-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail a few months ago.

A bench of justices M.M. Sundresh and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the ED and sought its reply on the appeal filed by Ansari challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which rejected his bail.

SC grants bail to late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son in violation of model code of conduct case

The high court on May 9, 2024, had dismissed Mr. Ansari’s bail plea, noting the money trail put forward by the ED in the case against him.

“Considering the material available on record, including the flow charts which clearly demonstrate the origin of funds (and also explains how the funds found their way into the accounts of the accused Mr. Ansari), this court finds him not entitled for a bail at this stage,” the high court had said.

ED attaches assets belonging to Mukhtar Ansari and others

The high court had also mentioned in its order that the money trail links Mr. Ansari with the movement of funds to and from the two firms – M/s Vikas Construction and M/s Aaghaaz. The firms, the ED has alleged, were used by Mr. Ansari for money laundering.

The ED had registered a case against Mr. Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of three previous cases.

Mr. Ansari was booked in this case on November 4, 2022. He is currently lodged in the Kasganj jail.

Related Topics

law enforcement / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.