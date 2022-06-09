Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain in ED custody till June 13

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, being taken to a court, in New Delhi on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 09, 2022 13:05 IST

A court in New Delhi on Thursday extended by four days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel extended Jain’s custody till June 13 on the ED’s application that sought his further custody for five more days.

ASG S.V. Raju, appearing for the agency, told the court that during his earlier custody, the ED conducted searches at several places and that certain incriminating material was found including cash and documents etc.

He told the court that the agency needed to confront Mr. Jain with certain documents.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Jain, opposed the ED’s application, saying the accused was already in ED’s custody and that there was no ground to further extend his custody.

ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta had told the court that the agency had arrested Mr. Jain in the alleged money laundering case.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).