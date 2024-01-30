ADVERTISEMENT

Money laundering case: ED seizes ₹36 lakh, SUV from Soren's Delhi house

January 30, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The officials camped at his residence for almost 13 hours to question him in a money laundering case

PTI

A BMW car believed to have been seized from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials parked at the ED office, in New Delhi on Jan. 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has seized ₹36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents after it searched the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, official sources said January 29.

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on January 29 and camped there for almost 13 hours to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal case of Jharkhand.

The sources said the ED teams seized about ₹36 lakh in cash, an HR (Haryana) number plate bearing BMW registered under a "benami" name and some "incriminating" documents during the day-long operation.

Mr. Soren, 48, has informed the ED that he is ready to depose before them on January 31 at his Ranchi residence around 1 p.m.

A party official said in Ranchi that all the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital and to attend a meeting on January 30 to discuss the current political situation in the State.

