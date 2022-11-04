Money laundering case | ED raids multiple locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal

The probe stems from a FIR filed by the Jharkhand Police to investigate alleged use of forged papers in sale and purchase of defence land.

PTI Ranchi/Kolkata
November 04, 2022 11:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel stand guard at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, November 4, 2022, launched raids at a dozen locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of a money laundering probe into alleged use of forged papers for sale of defence land in these States, officials said.

The federal agency is searching about eight locations in Ranchi and adjoining areas and four places in Kolkata including the premises linked to arrested businessman Amit Agarwal.

Also read: Institutions acting against the corrupt need not be defensive: PM Modi

Some real estate dealers, private persons and linked entities are being searched by the ED teams, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe stems from a First Information Report filed by the Jharkhand Police to investigate alleged use of forged papers in sale and purchase of defence land, they said.

Agarwal was arrested by the ED last month on charges of alleged conspiracy to “trap” Rajeev Kumar, a lawyer representing a petitioner in two PILs filed against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

This case also has links to the alleged illegal mining case being probed by the ED in which it recently summoned Soren and has arrested one of his aides and two others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
law enforcement
investigation
West Bengal
Jharkhand
gangs & organised crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app