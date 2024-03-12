Money laundering case: ED raids Jharkhand Congress MLA, linked persons

March 12, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, carried out searches against Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad and some others allegedly linked to her as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

About 17-18 premises in Ranchi and some other cities of the State were being covered, the sources said.

The 36-year-old legislator represents the Barkagaon assembly seat in Hazaribag district.

A clutch of FIRs related to alleged illegal sand mining, extortion and some other crimes have formed the basis of the ED action being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

