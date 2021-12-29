ED charge-sheet names Anil Deshmukh, two sons

Mumbai

The former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested on November 1 and is currently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering and corruption case.

Mr. Deshmukh was arrested by the central agency on November 1 after being questioned for 12 hours. He was sent to ED custody till November 6 and is currently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail.

The charge-sheet submitted before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court also names Mr. Deshmukh’s sons.

The case dates back to March 20, 2021 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Mr. Deshmukh abused his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter alleged instances of Mr. Deshmukh directing suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect ₹100 crores from bars and restaurants over a month.

Soon the High Court directed that a preliminary inquiry be held against Mr. Deshmukh by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The ED then stepped in and started conducting a probe into allegations of money laundering against Mr. Deshmukh.

On April 21, an FIR was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per ED’s probe 11 companies were directly controlled by family members of Mr. Deshmukh and another 13 companies came to light which are in the names of close associates of his family. Bank account statements show that money went from companies indirectly controlled by Mr. Deshmukh’s family members to companies directly controlled by them.