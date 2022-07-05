National

Money laundering case ED conducts raids on Vivo, related firms

Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/istock

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, they said.


