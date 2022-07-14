Monekypox case confirmed in Kerala; Centre rushes high-level team

Bindu Shajan Perappadan July 14, 2022 20:19 IST

The team is to work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.

Test tubes labeled Monkeypox virus positive and negative are seen in this illustration image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Health Ministry has, on Thursday, rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox in Kollam district of Kerala. The team is to work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. “We are taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs,” said a senior Health Ministry official. The Central team to Kerala comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi and senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala.



