Molestation case: UP court gives Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife last opportunity to reply to police closure report

November 07, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar (UP)

A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday gave last opportunity to Aliya, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to respond to the police closure report in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and four members of his family.

In the last hearing on October 7, the court had provided one month's time to Aliya to reply to the police's final report giving a clean chit to Siddiqui, his mother Mehrunisa and brothers Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin.

On Tuesday, Special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva passed the order after Aliya's lawyer sought more time to submit a reply in the case, government counsel Pradeep Balyan told PTI.

The court fixed January 9, 2024 as the next date of hearing in the case, Balyan said.

Aliya had filed the molestation case against Siddiqui and his family members alleging that the actor's brother Minazuddin allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012, while the others had supported him, the government counsel said.

An FIR was lodged in Mumbai on the basis of the complaint filed by Aliya, and later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020.