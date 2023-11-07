HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Molestation case: UP court gives Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife last opportunity to reply to police closure report

Aliya had filed the molestation case against Siddiqui and his family members.

November 07, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Muzaffarnagar (UP)

PTI
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. File

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. File | Photo Credit: AFP

A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday gave last opportunity to Aliya, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to respond to the police closure report in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and four members of his family.

In the last hearing on October 7, the court had provided one month's time to Aliya to reply to the police's final report giving a clean chit to Siddiqui, his mother Mehrunisa and brothers Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin.

On Tuesday, Special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva passed the order after Aliya's lawyer sought more time to submit a reply in the case, government counsel Pradeep Balyan told PTI.

The court fixed January 9, 2024 as the next date of hearing in the case, Balyan said.

Aliya had filed the molestation case against Siddiqui and his family members alleging that the actor's brother Minazuddin allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012, while the others had supported him, the government counsel said.

An FIR was lodged in Mumbai on the basis of the complaint filed by Aliya, and later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.